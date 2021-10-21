Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $578,000 in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Resolute Forest Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

RFP opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

