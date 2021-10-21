Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth about $238,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.49.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

