Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,847 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 80,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 212,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

