Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 558.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 1,122.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 167,020 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,676,000 after buying an additional 104,750 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.79. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

