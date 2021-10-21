Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

