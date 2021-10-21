Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 47,322 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 503,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,545 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,010,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGCP opened at $5.49 on Thursday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

