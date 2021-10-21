Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Short Interest Down 20.2% in September

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 447,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 561,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after acquiring an additional 84,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 261,511 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $91.25 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

