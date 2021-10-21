ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $231,000.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.08.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

