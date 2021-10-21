BTIG Research Lowers Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target to $11.50

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.97% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DMS stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. Digital Media Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $397.25 million and a P/E ratio of 127.80.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Digital Media Solutions had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

