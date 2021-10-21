Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $161.00 at BTIG Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $146.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

PLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $143.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $143.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

