Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells $201,110.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $201,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novavax alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total value of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total value of $332,459.82.

NVAX stock opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average of $199.15. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVAX. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.