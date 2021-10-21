StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Sells $176,546.00 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $176,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $43.28 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

