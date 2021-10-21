First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

NASDAQ THFF opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

