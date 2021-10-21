Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Insider Jeffrey M. Dayno Sells 18,200 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $787,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $75,586.59.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500.00.

HRMY stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.52 and a beta of -0.46. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.