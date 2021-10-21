Short Interest in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Drops By 19.6%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,190,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 13,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -346.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

