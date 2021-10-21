Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP James Anthony O’neill Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $130.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $309,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

