Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP James Anthony O’neill Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $193,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $130.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $309,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.
