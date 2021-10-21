Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 4,502 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after buying an additional 110,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.