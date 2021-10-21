Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 6,858 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 300 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $21,099.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $739,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $730,800.00.

SMAR opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after buying an additional 563,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

