Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Sells 21,566 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 21,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $347,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Utz Brands alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 6,069 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $97,286.07.

Utz Brands stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.