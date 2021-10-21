Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 56.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

