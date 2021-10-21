Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 56.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.
Nova Measuring Instruments Profile
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
