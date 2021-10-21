Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.25% of Bank of Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $254.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

