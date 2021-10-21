Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 90,079 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 19.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNED opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $240.79 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

