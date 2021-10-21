Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,217 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Rogers worth $62,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $12,095,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rogers by 8,126.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Rogers by 52.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $191.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.28. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. Analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

