Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,146 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 466,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $63,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $150.20 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

