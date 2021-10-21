Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,681 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,681 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Flowserve worth $64,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 113.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $1,851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $37.72 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

