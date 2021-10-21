Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $66,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,306 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,573,000 after acquiring an additional 398,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,138,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,620,000 after acquiring an additional 193,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

BKU opened at $43.67 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

