Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,790 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Sanderson Farms worth $65,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 651.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day moving average of $179.33. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $117.22 and a one year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

