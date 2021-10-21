Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 61,713 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.07% of Franklin Electric worth $376,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FELE opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

