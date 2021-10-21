Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 12,895 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ICU Medical worth $382,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

