Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 486,668 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.95% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $385,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

