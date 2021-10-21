Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,957,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.04% of SPS Commerce worth $395,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.89.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $162.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.