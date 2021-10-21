Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.37. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

