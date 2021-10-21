Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,581,558 Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 210.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,333,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $42,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRUB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,892,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.