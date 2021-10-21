Fmr LLC Sells 107,490 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,115,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,490 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $61,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GBCI. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

