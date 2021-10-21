ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,391,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 340,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 243,332 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 206,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,296,000 after buying an additional 184,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

