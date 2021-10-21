-$0.25 EPS Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.30). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNPR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNPR opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.06. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $17.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

