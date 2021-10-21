Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,329 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YMAB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $134,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $34,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

