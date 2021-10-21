Short Interest in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Drops By 18.8%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 367,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

GRBK stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

