Analysts Expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $887.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. Sohu.com has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $24.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 192,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

