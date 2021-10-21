Adam Wiener Sells 1,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $70,290.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 115,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after purchasing an additional 150,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

