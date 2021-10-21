Zacks: Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Viasat posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $55.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.94, a PEG ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Viasat by 385.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 210,232 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 42.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

