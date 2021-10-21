UGI (NYSE:UGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. UGI has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 996.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 33.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

