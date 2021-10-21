ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis Sells 2,963 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

