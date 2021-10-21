Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $37,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zynga by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.