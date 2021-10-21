Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $11,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.73. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

