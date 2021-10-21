Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $11,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.
- On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.
Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.73. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Usio Company Profile
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
Featured Article: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.