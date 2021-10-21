Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VEREIT (NYSE:VER) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of VER opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

