Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 437 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 370.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.