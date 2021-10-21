Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00.
Shares of PLMR stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.88 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,207,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after purchasing an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 167,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
