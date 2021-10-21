Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,024,200.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.88 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,207,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after purchasing an additional 279,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 771,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 167,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

