Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 130,712 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8,699.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 355,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

