Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $261.22 million, a P/E ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 2.30. Sanara MedTech has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. On average, analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth about $1,372,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

